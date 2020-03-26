Covid-19 : Health Ministry receives PPEs from WHO

Aduana Stars captain Elvis Opoku ready to play for Legon Cities Aduana Stars captain Elvis Opoku has expressed his desire to join Legon Cities…

Six million coronavirus face masks missing in Kenya German customs officials are trying to track down about 6 million face masks,…

Ethiopia freeing 4,000 inmates in coronavirus battle More than 4,000 prisoners will be released in Ethiopia as the government…

African Triathlon Sprint Cup called off General secretary of Ghana Athletics Association Bawa Fusieni has disclosed…