Covid-19 : One week additional lockdown will not change anything - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says according to the experts one-week additional lockdown in Accra and Kumasi will not change the data.
President Akufo-Addo yesterday lifted the three weeks partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi.
The President in his 7th address to the nation said after several consultations with the medical authorities IT became necessary to lift the restriction of movement.
President Akufo-Addo had earlier announced a 2 weeks partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi but extended by another week which was supposed to end tomorrow.
"With several consultations, I hereby lift the three weeks restriction of movement in Accra and Kumasi"
Some Ghanaians after the announcement said the President should have added a week to the lockdown after the case count reached 1,042.
Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said those comparing the figure during the announcement of the lockdown which is 137 and the current cases of 1,042 to make their argument are operating on assumptions that the restriction has something to do with the absolute number 137.
According to him, the President did not say in his address that the imposition of restriction was because of the number 137.
He said during the speech announcing the restriction the President said a lockdown on its own without more doesn't achieve much.
Oppong Nkrumah said the lockdown was to afford them to do something which is to move ahead of the virus.
Comparing the positive case rate before and after the lockdown, he said before the enhanced contact tracing and testing the positive rate was 2.27% from routine surveillance.
But the rate after the lockdown is 1.09%, and those in mandatory quarantine is 5.69%.
With this, the experts believe an additional week of lockdown and data will not change where the rate is which is 1.52 including mandatory quarantine.
Oppong Nkrumah also said some experts say the percentage of the mandatory quarantine should be taken out because the had the virus from elsewhere.
He further stated that the current positive rate is half of the rate which was available before the lockdown which has informed the decision to lift the lockdown.