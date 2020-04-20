Covid-19: Gov't justifies lifting of 3-weeks partial lockdown

Government has justified its decision to lift the 3-weeks partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi despite the increasing positive cases from 834 to 1,042 as at yesterday April 19 2020.
The President imposed the restriction on movement in these areas last month (March) as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
In his 7th address yesterday, the President announced the lifting of restriction on movement in Accra, Tema, Kasoa, and Kumasi.
Following the President's decision, some Ghanaians took to social media to argue that the President's decision to lift restrictions on movement was triggered by politics
In response to this, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in an interview today disputed the claims by the section of the public indicating that the President's decision is driven by data and science and not politics as its being widely speculated
''I saw some people on social media saying the President took a political decision because he wants his party to go and do primaries. We hear all sorts of things people are saying, but the President as we said from day 1 has not been driven by panic or fear, feelings, politics.He's driven by data and science and yesterday he took time to explain the data and science to us.''
He indicated that: ''Nobody will be allowed to get to a situation that compromises measures that we are putting in place as a country to reduce the positive infection rate to ensure that we win this battle. Whether its private or public organizations, agencies including NIA, EC will not be allowed to essentially breach these measures put in place to harm people''.
The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also reiterated government's concern of protecting and saving the lives of Ghanaians.
