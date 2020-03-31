Covid-19 : Still be interactive with church members online with 'Church Cast' app

The government of Ghana has as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID -19 within the country imposed a ban on all public gatherings for a period of four(4) weeks.
Following this directive by the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, a team of young IT entrepreneurs have developed a free mobile application for churches to connect with their members online.
The app has eight (8) unique features; sermons, live stream, announcements, donate, a news feed, daily devotion, cell group, chats offline bible and notes.
The features of the application are very easy to use and convenient for church participation.
The team is calling on all churches to take advantage and help fight the virus together by adhering to the directives given by the President.
For more information visit www.churchcast.org or call 0544078516/ 0202981545.