Covid-19 : There will soon be no nurse to take care of the sick - Nurses Assoc. warns

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association says there will soon be no nurse or doctor at the various hospitals to take of the sick.
The association is lamenting the increasing number of infection among their workers.
According to them, they are demotivated and their morale is down.
General Secretary of Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association David Tenkorang in an interview with Accra based Joy FM said, "...positive and it means that you who will be negative will have to do more than you were doing and that is what is going on. It does not look good for the health sector, a time will come that you will visit and you will find any nurse or doctor to take care of you."
Over seven hundred and seventy-nine health workers in the country have contracted the novel Coronavirus with nine deaths as of June 30, the joint health sector unions and professional associations have announced.
The affected health workers include 190 doctors with 4 unfortunate deaths, 410 nurses and midwives with one death also.
150 health service workers with 3 unfortunate deaths and also 23 government hospital pharmacists.
These cases have been attributed to the inadequate supply of PPE, delays in receipt of Covid-19 test results, amongst others.
The group has noted that an emergency meeting was held on July 1, by the Ghana Medical Association. Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Health Services Workers Union and Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association to discuss the spike in the spread of COVID-19 infection among health workers in Ghana.
In a press release dated July 9, they added “and considering that the increasing numbers had a grave tendency of stilling the efforts to curtail the spread of the Coronavinus in Ghana, we are having this Press Conference to inform the general public and our dear health care workers of the following:
“As at 30. June 2020, over seven hundred and seventy-nine (779) health workers had contracted the COVID-19 virus in the line of duty with a total of nine (9) deaths having occurred so far. A large number of health workers are also currently in isolation awaiting their test results after having been exposed to the virus at their places of work.”