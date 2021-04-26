Covid-19: Unprecedented rate of positive cases being recorded at KIA- Frontiers Health Services

Frontiers Health Services, managers of Ghana’s COVID-19 airport testing programme has in a letter said there is an unprecedented rate of positive cases being recorded at KIA.
The company in a letter to the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa said it recorded the highest daily number of positive COVID-19 cases at the airport on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Prior to that, the highest number was on Wednesday April 21, 2021.
“Today 24th April, 2021, we recorded seventy-five (75) positive cases. This exceeds the previous highest rate of forty-five (45) positive cases on the 21st of April, 2021,” it said in the letter.
According to the company, the rate of positive cases being recorded at the airport in recent times is “unprecedented.”