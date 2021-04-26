Covid-19: Unprecedented rate of positive cases being recorded at KIA- Frontiers Health Services

Akuapem Poloo speaks after release from jail Social media personality, Rosemond Alade Brown, also known as Akuapem Poloo,…

Newcastle deny Liverpool win with dramatic late equaliser Joe Willock's goal with almost the final touch of the game secured a point for…

Police clash with angry youth over speed ramps at Apam Two persons have sustained gunshot wounds in a clash between Police and angry…

Opinion: Stop rushing into marriage Marriage is not as simple as saying “I do,” it requires effort, time and…