Dagbon: Six arrested in connection with renewed clashes

Six people have been arrested in connection with renewed clashes which occurred in Dagbon (Yendi) on Thursday.
The clashes led to several shops been closed down and some houses torched.
It left one person dead and several others injured.
Northern Regional Police PRO, DSP Yusif Tanko said the arrested persons will assist the Police in their investigations into the incident.
DSP Tanko also indicated that about 15 persons had so far been injured in the clash.
“There were some incidents in Yendi this afternoon where shots were fired from different directions. Fifteen persons so far have sustained injuries, and we have also arrested six persons to assist in investigations, but as we speak now Yendi is calm,” DSP Tanko said.
The Thursday shooting was started when the Chief of Sangnarigu was entering Yendi with his entourage ahead of the funeral of the late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II.
While driving towards the Gbewaa palace, a section of the Youth of Yendi hauled stones at them smashing windscreens of vehicles sparking the gunfire.
The recent clash has led to the suspension of the funeral rites of the late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II.
