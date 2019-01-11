Dagbon: One dead, 3 injured in renewed clashes

The road map to peace in Dagbon is taking a new twist as a clash between some Andani and Abudu youth, has left one person dead and three others injured.
The disturbance is said to have started when the Chief of Sangnarigu was entering Yendi with his entourage ahead of the funeral of the late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II.
The Sagnari-Naa’s convoy was pelted with stones by a crowd that had gathered on the road. It took the timely intervention of the police, who came in with crowd control vehicles and fired warning shots to disperse the crowd.
This led to two houses and a shed belonging to Abudus were also set ablaze.
This has led to chaos in Dagbon and it threatened to affect the funeral of Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II.
Meanwhile, security has been able to contain the situation for now.
The funeral of the late Yaa-Naa Yakubu was expected to start on Thursday, but the incident has put it on hold.
On Tuesday, January 8, 2019, the Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani’s Funeral Planning Committee petitioned the Chairman of the Committee of Eminent Chiefs, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over what it described as “fresh obstacles to the performance of the funeral of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II”.
According to the committee, the continued stay of the Regent of Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV, Bolin Lana Mahamadu Abdulai, at the Palace of Mba Dugu presented a major obstacle to the performance of the funeral.
The petition was signed by the Chairman of the committee, Tong-lana Yakubu Andani, and copied to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the National Security Minister, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah.
It explained that the Mba Dugu’s residence would house the Yaa Naa’s Chief Imam and the Queen Mother of Dagbon, the Gundo Naa, who played critical roles during a Yaa Naa’s funeral.
Read also: Dagbon: Andani Royal family announces withdrawal from Otumfuo’s peace roadmap
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana