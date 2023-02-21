Danish Defence Attaché calls on CDS

The Danish Defence Attaché to Ghana, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Lasse Sand has paid a courtesy call on the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama at his office in Burma Camp.
Discussions centered around training and how best to strengthen the long-standing relationship between the two countries.
The CDS in his remarks stated with appreciation that the Danish Government have been supportive of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for some years now.
The Danish Defence Attaché (DA) Lt Col Lasses Sand for his part said the cooperation between Ghana and the Danish Government has been good and added that the country is the safest place to establish a security training to improve the security situations in the northern part of Ghana.
The DA pledged his support in doing his best to provide GAF with the needed logistics to enable troops acquire the necessary training to combat extremism when needed.