Dansoman gets new circuit court

Ghana’s Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and the MP Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful have inaugurated a new circuit court in Dansoman.
Equipped with modern gadgets and offices for the judge, registrar, bailiff, administrator and accountant, the Dansoman circuit court is part of the 100 courts project being executed by the Akufo-Addo administration with funding from the office of the Common Fund Administrator.
The court also has an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) outfit and other ancillary facilities.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Anin-Yeboah said the new court is the 5th gender and domestic violence-based court in the Greater Accra Region and will help enhance justice delivery in the Ablekuma West Municipality and beyond.
Owusu-Ekuful, who is also the Communications and Digitalisation Minister thanked the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Common Fund Administrator, Irene Naa Torshie, for their commitment to decentralising justice delivery in Ghana.
Describing the initiative as the single most significant infrastructural investment in Ghana’s judicial system, the lawmaker reiterated her commitment to building a model municipality in Ablekuma West.