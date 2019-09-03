Dead bodies left on floors, balconies at Kumasi South Hospital

Bodies of dead persons at Kumasi South Hospital are left on floors, balconies, and verandas until bereaved families show up to convey them due to the absence of a mortuary.
Kumasi South Hospital in the Asokwa Municipality of Ashanti Region has been without a mortuary for more than a decade since the elevation of the hospital.
Resident Medical Director, Dr. Kwame Ofori Boadu speaking to Luv FM in Kumasi said the situation is forcing them not to conduct a post-mortem on dead bodies to find the cause of death.
“As we take care of patients, it is inevitable that some may die but because we don’t have a mortuary, we immediately release the bodies to the family without conducting any investigations into the cause of death.
“The police normally do not prefer that since they want investigations conducted into the cause of death at the same venue the death occurred,” he told Luv FM's Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi.
The Kumasi South Hospital is one of the satellite health facilities upgraded to the status of a hospital, to augment the efforts of the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
More than a decade since the elevation of the hospital, it has no hearse to transfer corpses to the morgue.
Deceased relatives have often resorted to taxis and other unapproved means, to transport the dead from the hospital to designated places.
Despite the challenges, Member of Parliament for the Asokwa constituency has urged staff of the hospital to work diligently.
Madam Patricia Appiagyei says the staff of the hospital should not seek to be transferred to places of improved conditions.
According to her, the policy of rotating hospital staff from places of improved conditions and bad conditions only goes to enrich their work experience and makes them better at their jobs.