Disregard reports about fire outbreak - Bank of Ghana

The Bank of Ghana has urged the public to disregard reports that it has been gutted by fire.
The bank in a statement issued on Facebook said it had taken note of reports circulating on social media that the Bank has been gutted by fire.
Instead, the bank said it conducted a routine fire drill (simulation exercise) today to prepare staff for a real-time fire situation.
The BoG's Facebook post read: "Bank of Ghana has taken note of reports circulating on social media that the Bank has been gutted by fire. The general public is advised to disregard the reports. The Bank, today, Thursday,8th December 2022, conducted a routine fire drill (simulation exercise) to prepare staff for real-time fire situation. The exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service. As a public facility, routine fire drill is necessary for testing the efficiency and preparedness of the Bank’s safety systems to manage emergencies like fires, and inculcate in the staff of the Bank fire safety evacuation procedures.
"Bank of Ghana by this medium cautions against false reportage intended to create fear and panic in the country".