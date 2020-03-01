Driver's mate involved in the police ran over incident arrested

Manchester City pip Aston Villa to win Carabao Cup Manchester City secured their third League Cup win in succession - and their…

Selorm Kpormegbe, Charles Bulu cleared by Referees Committee The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has cleared Selorm…

﻿Assemblymember robbed and shot dead at Sogakofe Unknown assailants have allegedly shot and killed the Assemblymember for…

US confirms first coronavirus death in Washington state The US has reported the first death from the new coronavirus in the country, in…

Crystal Palace boss hails match-winner Jordan Ayew Roy Hodgson has praised Jordan Ayew after his latest goal guided Crystal Palace…

Afghan conflict: US and Taliban sign deal to end 18-year war The US and the Taliban have signed an agreement aimed at paving the way towards…