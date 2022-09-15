DVLA to conduct driver's licence test in six local languages

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is set to roll out a new testing regime which will allow persons applying for driver’s licence in the country to be tested in the local language of their choice.
This comes after DVLA has translated its driving test in the license acquisition process into six local languages.
According to the Deputy Director in charge of vehicle inspection at DVLA Eric Nana Kwesi, the innovation is targeted at breaking the language barrier and preventing drivers to go through the authorized means of acquiring the license as the situation has led to some drivers acquiring fake licenses.
"English is becoming a barrier in answering the questions when it comes to the theory test. It's one of the reasons why we want to use this innovative technology to ensure that our drivers attempt the questions using these means rather than to use other unauthorized means of acquiring the driver's license." the Deputy Director in charge of vehicle inspection at DVLA Eric Nana Kwesi explained.
According to him, drivers will now listen to the questions using the headphone and also attempt the questions using a touch screen.
DVLA
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is a public-sector organization under the Ministry of Transport. It was established in 1999 by an Act of Parliament (Act 569), 1999.
DVLA replaced the Vehicle Examination and Licensing Division (VELD).
By the Act, DVLA is to provide a regulated framework for an enhanced and more effective administration of drivers and vehicles. DVLA was weaned off government subvention in March, 2016.
Its key stakeholders are the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of Ghana Police Service; Transport Associations; National Road Safety Commission; Ghana National Insurance Commission; Ghana Automobile Distribution Association; Government Technical Training Centre; National Drivers Academy, the Judiciary and the Motoring Public.