Election 2020: EC expected to begin printing of ballot papers on Oct. 26

Seven printing houses are expected to print election materials for the December Presidential and Parliamentary polls.
The Electoral Commission is thus expected to begin the printing of the notices of polls and ballot papers from Monday, October 26, at these seven houses dotted across Accra.
According to Citi News the Commission has already written to the parties contesting the election to delegate one representative each to observe the around-the-clock printing of the materials at each of the seven printing houses.
There are 12 parties on the presidential ballot.
According to correspondence between the Electoral Commission and the parties, each party is expected to send in details of their representatives to the Commission by Monday for the necessary accreditation.
Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has announced a one-day extension of the compilation of voter transfer and proxy lists.
The exercise which began on Tuesday was expected to end on Thursday.
With the extension, however, the exercise will run till the close of business today; Friday, October 23, 2020.
The Commission acknowledged challenges students, in particular, had been having with the process.
In a statement on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, it said it regretted the challenges and directed its officials to allow students to use alternative forms of identification for the exercise.
Applicants were initially supposed to provide physical proof of the new residence.
The process is for only students who registered while in school and some security personnel.
Applicants are to sign a declaration by the Returning Officer before assignment to a new polling station.
The law allows for the transfer of votes not less than 42 days to the elections.
The EC will then compile the final register which will be made available to all political parties by November 11.
