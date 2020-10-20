Prime News Ghana

EC's balloting: Mahama picks 2nd slot on ballot paper, Akufo-Addo 1st

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
John Mahama of the NDC has picked the 2nd slot on the ballot paper for the 2020 general elections.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP will appear 1st.

Below are the arrangements on the ballot paper.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – NPP  1st 

John Dramani Mahama – NDC  2nd

Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM  3rd

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet – CPP  4th

Akua Donkor – GFP  5th 


Henry Herbert Lartey – GCPP 6th

Hassan Ayariga – APC 7th


Percival Kofi Akpaloo – LPG 8th


David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera – PNC 9th

Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – PPP 10th 

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings – NDP  11th

Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker – Independent candidate