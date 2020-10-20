EC's balloting: Mahama picks 2nd slot on ballot paper, Akufo-Addo 1st

John Mahama of the NDC has picked the 2nd slot on the ballot paper for the 2020 general elections.
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP will appear 1st.
Below are the arrangements on the ballot paper.
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – NPP 1st
John Dramani Mahama – NDC 2nd
Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM 3rd
Ivor Kobina Greenstreet – CPP 4th
Akua Donkor – GFP 5th
Henry Herbert Lartey – GCPP 6th
Hassan Ayariga – APC 7th
Percival Kofi Akpaloo – LPG 8th
David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera – PNC 9th
Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – PPP 10th
Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings – NDP 11th
Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker – Independent candidate