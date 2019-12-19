Employment Ministry denies directing workers to go for GHS575.10

Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has reacted to circular directing workers who worked between 1990 and 2019 to log on a certain website to check their details.
The Ministry in a statement said the circular is asking the workers to after checking their details proceed to the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relation to receive payment of GHS575.10.
According to the Ministry, the said website does not belong to them and entreated the general public to disregard the news.
READ ALSO : Health Workers Union declare nationwide strike