Health Workers Union declare nationwide strike

The Health Workers Union has declared a nationwide strike effective 27th December over the nonpayment of their salary arrears.
According to the union, their decision is base on the fact that the government has taken them for granted by failing to pay their arrears.
Addressing the press today, December 19 General Secretary of the Union, Reynolds Tenkorang said all their members across the country will lay down their tools until the government pays them.
He added that the government needs to address their concerns to prevent Ghanaians from suffering from their industrial action.
"We want to embark on industrial action effective 27th December if these issues are not adhered to, they are more issues, over 28,000 members of our union will be expected to take part in this action, and it will cover laboratory staff, ambulance service, mortuary workers, cleaning services and administration and all the allied positions. They have all signed this resolution which means they are committed to the union, we want the government to listen to us because Ghanaians do not deserve to be punished when they have not committed any crime..."