enpact Ghana to host beyond COVID-19 crisis hackathon

enpact Ghana is set to host the beyond the COVID-19 crisis hackathon.
The 3-day hackathon will tackle pressing local problems in the sectors of education, healthcare, and agriculture.
Beyond the COVID-19 Crisis Hackathon is a competitive opportunity for young entrepreneurs to utilize innovative and collaborative problem solving to create solutions for the Ghanaian community to cope with and overcome critical challenges in a post-COVID-19 Ghana.
The 3-day event which will be held at the Accra Digital Centre will begin on November 27th and end on 29th, 2020.
The purpose of the event will be to promote entrepreneurial ideas, promote entrepreneurship as a career option for young Ghanaians and Returnees with founding ambitions and to enable and stimulate collaboration among like-minded innovators and creatives.
About enpact
enpact e.V is a global non-profit organization founded in 2013 to empower entrepreneurs, ecosystems, and international cooperation. Through a variety of products and services, enpact supports founders and startups in Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. The goal is to create a global network of startup ecosystems that facilitates the exchange of ideas, solutions, and support. At present, enpact’s network consists of 1,000+ startups, 300+ mentors and 50+ support organizations in 20+ countries. 5000+ jobs have been created as a result of enpact’s work with startups.
Please visit w ww.enpact.org to learn more.