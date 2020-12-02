Father of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta passes on

Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has lost his father Dr Akwasi Andrews Jones Amoako Atta Ofori-Atta.
Dr Ofori-Atta is said to have died in the United Kingdom on Monday, November 30, 2020.
The former legislature was an uncle of President Akufo-Addo.
Born on December 7, 1937, at Fankyeneko in the Eastern Region to Okyenhene Nana Ofori Atta 1, Dr Ofori-Atta was a stalwart of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition.
He had his education at the Achimota School, University of Ghana and University of Ottawa.
He served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Begoro in 1969 on the ticket of the Progress Party of the Busia Government and became the Deputy Minister of Finance at the age of 31.
In 1979, he was elected once again as MP for Begoro for the Popular Front Party under the 3rd Republic and became the minority spokesperson on finance.
In 1996, he contested for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He served for a while as Chairman of the Volta River Authority under former President John Agyekum Kufuor.
He was also an Economics lecturer at the University of Manchester, UK.
The late Dr. Ofori-Attta was married to Maud Adi-Darko and had four children including Mr. Ofori-Atta.