Festus Aboagye explains why spillover of Nigeria's instability will affect Ghana 

Security Analyst, Col (rtd) Festus Aboagye has explained why the spillover of Nigeria's instability will greatly affect Ghana.
Speaking on TV3, Festus Aboagye said Nigeria is a big player in the sub-region and any instability in the country will affect all the neighbouring countries.
According to him, because of the common language of English and our historical relationship with Nigeria, Ghana will be the destination of most of them in terms of any spillover.
He explained that due to the ECOWAS protocol of free movement it will even be difficult to identify criminals that are said to be freed in the ENDSARS protest when they attempt to enter Ghana.
He also stated the socioeconomic and political implications for the sub-region.
Festus Aboagye said the instability will also impact negatively on Nigeria's effort to fight Boko Haram because this will give them the opportunity to regroup.
But President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari speaking to the ENDSARS protest asked other African countries and the international community to seek all the facts in the end SARS protest before taking a position.
Buhari in a tweet said, “To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you and urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgement and making hasty pronouncements.”
President Akufo-Addo who is the ECOWAS Chair yesterday called for calm and asked the government and the protesters to use dialogue to resolve the impasse in the country.
But President Buhari said the youth of Nigeria should not use the protest to disrupt the good policies of the government.
He, therefore, asked them to stop their street protests as the government has taken note of their concerns.
”I, therefore, call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions.
Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding.”