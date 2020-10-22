Ghana Police not different from Nigeria Police - A Plus on SARS impasse

Ghanaian social activist and musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has called on Ghanaians to concentrate on Police brutality in Ghana than poking their noses in the #EndSars protest going on in Nigeria.
Speaking in an interview on October 22, 2020, on Neat FM with Ola Micheal, A Plus revealed that Ghana police are no different from the Nigeria police and do terrible things to Ghanaian citizens, yet nobody seems to be talking about it.
His comments come on the back of the ongoing protest by Nigerians for the government to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for alleged brutality of citizens.
A Plus believes that in as much as Ghanaians are supporting Nigerians, they should channel their energies to similar incidents in Ghana where citizens have been brutalized by police officers.
"Some Ghanaian Police Officers stop innocent citizens on the streets and pretend they are searching them and they intentionally plant weed in their pockets and they later turn round to accuse them of possessing an illegal substance. It is happening here in Ghana, the police will arrest you when you are not properly dressed, and we do experience these situations in Ghana, recently they shot 7 Kumasi Zongo boys.
He added that Ghanaian celebrities should respond to issues concerning the development of Ghana and stop trying to ‘showoff’.
By Donabenger Cobbinah