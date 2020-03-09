Fire Service advises public after Kintampo accident

The Ghana National Fire Service has advised the general public after the Kintampo-Tamale Highway accident.
The service said drivers must conduct daily routine checks on their vehicles before moving them.
Speaking to Citi FM after the accident on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway in which at least 28 people were burnt beyond recognition, Divisional Officer II Ellis Robinson Okoe said drivers must always make sure their vehicles are functioning properly before moving them.
"Whenever you wake up in the morning you do what we call ......drill, it involves checking the level of oil in the vehicle, checking whether there is enough water in the vehicle and checking other things like the brake to ensure that they are functioning properly before the car is moved. You must also ensure that when you are moving the vehicle there is an extinguisher in the vehicle if there is an electrical fault it can result in a fire outbreak, apart from that you have to check your tyre...."
He has also advised the public to take note of emergency exit points when boarding a vehicle.
"There should be some basic entry and exit emergency route that could be used during accidents and people must familiarise themselves with such emergency exit routes."
Accident
At least 28 persons have been confirmed dead after two buses collided on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway.
The deceased in the crash were burned beyond recognition after the wreckage caught fire. There were six survivors who have been sent to nearby health facilities.
The Kintampo Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Kwabena Gbagbo said the crash happened around 3 am on Monday, March 9, 2020.
One of the buses involved in the crash was from Bawku and was headed to Techiman when the crash occurred near an area called Dawadawa No 2. It had about 11 passengers on board.
The other vehicle was a Sprinter bus with about 23 passengers.