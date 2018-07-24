Former President Mahama breaks silence on EC nominations

The former President, John Mahama, has described the nomination of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and her two deputies as “regrettable”.
He said the controversies surrounding the removal and nominations of new commissioners have the potential of eroding Ghana’s democracy.
Mrs. Jean Mensa, who is the Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), was Monday, July 23, nominated by President Akufo-Addo, as the new EC Chairperson to replace Mrs. Charlotte Osei who was removed on Thursday, June 28.
The two deputies nominated were Mr. Samuel Tettey, who is currently the Director, Electoral Services (Elections) at the EC and Dr. Eric Asare Bossman who is currently the Head of the Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Legon.
Adwoa Asuama Abrefa, a corporate legal practitioner, with specialization in land/property acquisitions, corporate law, and corporate governance, is also a member of the Commission.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the Electoral Commission Chairperson nominee, Mrs. Jean Mensa, is “unfit” for the post and it will soon expose her weaknesses.
Former President Mahama who is currently in Harare as the Head of the Commonwealth Observer Group to Zimbabwe’s harmonized elections on July 30, posted on his Facebook wall on Tuesday, July 24 that “in Harare as Head of the Commonwealth Observer Group to Zimbabwe’s harmonized Elections on July 30.
Proud to serve on the same mission with the highly respected former EC Chair, Kwadwo Afari Gyan, who for almost 2 decades established Ghana’s worldwide reputation for credible election management”.
President Mahama said, “current controversy surrounding removal of EC Chair and deputies and subsequent appointment of new commissioners is regrettable and carries a potential to erode Ghana's democratic credentials”.