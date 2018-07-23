JUST IN : President Akufo-Addo nominates Jean Adukwei Mensah as EC Chair

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Jean Adukwei Mensah as the next Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.
A statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Hon Akosua Frema Osei Opare on Monday, July 23, 2018, stated that the President appointed the new officials after seeking the advice of the council of state in a letter dated Thursday 19th July.
Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa has been nominated as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, while Mr Samuel Tettey and Dr. Eric Asare Bossman have been nominated as the deputy chairpersons and Ms Adwoa Asuama Abrefa has been appointed as a member of the commission.
The appointment follows the dismissal of the former EC Chairperson, Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Mr. Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah by the President on Thursday, June 28th following recommendations by the Chief Justice's committee.
A petition presented to the Chief Justice and Presidency by the staff implied that the former EC boss and her deputies were involved in alleged acts of corruption thus warranting an investigation which subsequently led to the recommendation for their removal by the committee.
Biography of Jean Adukwei Mensa
Mrs. Jean Mensa is the Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Ghana’s premier public policy institute and Coordinator of the Ghana Political Parties Programme.
She is a lawyer by profession and a leader of thought in Ghana on governance and democratic issues.
Mrs. Mensa has carved a niche for herself in the field of policy research and advocacy as well as in the development of policy alternatives including the Presidential Transition Act of 2012; the Revised 1992 Constitution of Ghana (draft); the Political Parties Funding Bill and the Revised Political Parties Bill.
Mrs. Mensa was a tireless advocate for the review of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and served as a Commissioner of the Government-established Constitution Review Commission. She is currently a member of the Government Committee tasked with preparing the Affirmative Action Bill.
Latest Ghana News