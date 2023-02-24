Frances Essiam resigns as Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company, Frances Essiam has resigned.
In a statement, she thanked President Akufo-Addo for 'having the confidence in me to appoint and reappoint me from 2017.'
According to her, the decision to resign from the position was personal.
“I, Frances Ewurabena Essiam, have resigned honourably from the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company as the chief executive officer,” she said in an interview with Asaase News.
“I resigned on my own … Nobody can force me to resign,” she said, “but coming events cast their shadow …”
Frances Essiam Essiam was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2017.
President Akufo-Addo has however nominated Madam Genevieve Sackey for appointment as Managing Director of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Limited.