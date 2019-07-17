GES order removal of 'sandwich' teachers from SHS, basic schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the removal of all 'sandwich' trained teachers from Senior High Schools to basic levels of education.
Sandwich trained teachers are the ones that study degree programmes offered by universities during vacation of regular students for a period of 4 years.
The directive was contained in a letter to Heads of Senior High Schools across the country.
One of such letters written to the headmaster of ST. Fidelis Senior High School, in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District read in parts that:
“Following Directives from the Director-General all teachers who obtained degrees through distance, sandwich and foundation programmes and are teaching in the senior high schools are to be withdrawn and reposted to the basic schools.”
The directive, according to the GES, is in compliance with the policy which prevents Sandwich and Distance teachers from teaching in Senior High Schools.