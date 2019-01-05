GES: Reopening dates for SHS' announced

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that today, January 5, 2019, is the reopening date for final year and first-year Green Track Senior High School, students.
Second year and Single Track students are expected to resume for the second semester of the 2018/2019 academic year on Friday, March 1, 2019; while 1st year Gold Track students will resume on Tuesday, May 11, 2019.
A statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Head of Public Relations at the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo said the early reopening is to give the final year students ample time to prepare towards the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
“Students on the Gold track who went for the Christmas break are also to report back to school to continue their 1st Semester on the same 5th January 2019,” the statement said.
“Meanwhile, all 2nd years (form two) and single track students will resume for the 2nd Semester on the 1st of March 2019. 2nd Semester for the Gold track begins on the 11th of May 2019,” it added.