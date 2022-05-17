GETFund tackles stalled projects -1,044 to be completed in 3 years

The 1,044 Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) uncompleted projects dotted across the country will be completed under a three-year phased-out programme.
The uncompleted projects are made up of 544 basic school level infrastructure, two technical and vocational education and training (TVET) centres, nine model schools and 487 infrastructure at the second-cycle school level, with the remaining two projects at the tertiary education level.
The projects will be financed through a mix of proceeds from bonds and the GETFund’s annual budgetary allocations.
Approval
The Administrator of the GETFund, Dr Richard Boadu, who disclosed this in an interview with the Daily Graphic over the weekend, said the fund had secured parliamentary approval to bring to completion all projects awarded prior to 2017, also known as legacy projects, to date.
He explained that all such projects would be completed within the next three years, starting this year.
Funding for the projects would be released on a yearly basis within the next three years, upon approval by Parliament.
For 2022, which is the first of the three years, GH¢600 million had been released, Dr Boadu said.
Phased-out
Giving a background, the GETFund Administrator explained that on March 17, this year, the fund sought approval from its Board of Trustees for a three-year phased-out project completion plan, which was granted.
He further explained that the phased-out completion plan was part of a wider plan that included bringing to completion, by the end of this year, all pre-2017 E-Block projects that had attained 70 per cent completion.
He further said on March 23, this year, the GETFund presented its plan to the Education sub-committee of Parliament, "and that was subsequently approved by Parliament in April 2022".
Commitment
Dr Boadu expressed the fund’s delight over the parliamentary approval, saying: “We are poised to usher the fund into another exciting era to tackle, once and for all, the infrastructure landscape in our educational system that is littered with many uncompleted projects.”
He explained that since 2017, there had always been funding sources and measures put in place to ensure effective project management for projects awarded.
He gave an assurance that the fund remained committed to its core mandate to provide the necessary support for educational institutions and help enhance teaching and learning across all levels of the educational sector.
Graphic