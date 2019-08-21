Ghana Armed Forces gets second female General

Another female officer of the Ghana Armed Forces has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier-General.
This is second in the history of the Ghana Armed Forces after the first female was promoted to the same rank not too long ago.
When Brigadier General Felicia Twum-Barima commissioned as an Officer in the Ghana Armed Forces on August 17, 1990, little did she know 4 days shy of her 29th year in the Force she would make history as the second female Brigadier General of the Ghana Armed Forces.
Joining the Force at a time when not many units and functions were open to women, Felicia believes perseverance and hard work of the women of the Armed Forces have resulted in many doors being opened now to females.
Ironically, this perseverance and hardwork was on display this month of August as the Force celebrated 60 years of recruiting females into the Armed Forces. All these efforts go to affirm the commitment of the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Armed Forces’ at promoting equal opportunities for both males and females in the Service.
Brigadier General Twum-Barima was born on 12th January 1963 in Kibi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.
She is an old student of Aburi Girls Secondary School and completed a Bachelor Degree in English at the University of Ghana in 1986. She is married with children.
In her 29 years with the Force she has occupied 22 positions both in Ghana and abroad and served in six United Nations Peacekeeping Missions.
She served as a Staff Officer in the UN mission in Liberia (2010-2011) and Ethiopia and Eritrea (2006-2007).
She served as a Military Observer (MILOB) in the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where she was among the first females to be deployed as a MILOB in that theater. Brig. Gen. Twum-Barima also served in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (2002-2003) and Rwanda (1994-1995).
Commenting on her career as a female in the Armed Forces she acknowledged that when she joined the Armed Forces 29 years ago, there were limited areas where women could operate.
However, after 60 years of having women in the Armed Forces, the myth about opportunities for women in the armed forces has been broken, with ever-increasing opportunities for women to compete professionally and advance their career.
The rise of two female officers to such high ranks offer inspiration for females in the Armed Forces as well as young girls who desire to build a career in the Armed Forces.
With her new rank comes a new position. She bows out as Director of Education, General Headquarters to assume the office of Defense Attaché at the Ghana Embassy in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire. A position she plans to approach with determination and optimism.
The Women Peace and Security Institute of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre welcomes this appointment as a continuous show of commitment by Ghana at promoting the Women Peace and Security Agenda.
WPSI-KAIPTC congratulates Brigadier General Twum-Barima on her new rank and office and wishes her success in her new position.
