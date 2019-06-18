PHOTOS: Ghana Bauxite Company workers run riot, burns company car

Workers of the Ghana Bauxite Mining Company at Awaso in the Western Region went rampage on Monday, June 17 as they demonstrated over poor working conditions.
The demonstration turned violent as the workers torched a company vehicle, which, in turn, brought vehicular traffic to a halt at the mine.
The workers also decimated some offices of the company.
In March this year, the angry workers embarked on a similar exercise to demand better working conditions.
In their earlier demonstration, the workers complained that the company was not paying their Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions.
They also expressed their reservation about their unsafe working environment.
