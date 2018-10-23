KNUST management blames Katanga alumni for the violent demonstration

The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have pointed a finger at the alumni of the University Hall, popularly known as Katanga as the main plotters of Monday's violent demonstration.
It was an ugly scene as angry students demonstrating against the school's authorities turned violent with over 20 students being arrested after they resorted to vandalizing public and private properties.
The students staged the protest to register their displeasure over the arrest of their colleagues last week.
The school has since been shut down indefinitely but the Registrar of the school Andrews Kwasi Boateng, in an address to the media said that they had information that some old students of Katanga were the brain behind the violent protest.
“Information available to KNUST some alumni of the University Hall have been the brain behind this orchestrated and executed vandalism as they came in several buses to participate in today’s activity”.
Mr. Boateng, who condemned the incident said management has picked information that the destruction will worsen, hence the steps taken to avert any unforeseen circumstances.
“The university strongly condemns in no uncertain terms acts of vandalism leading to the destruction of government and private properties and destroying facilities obtained with tax payer’s money”.
“Intelligent reports state that the acts of vandalism will be sustained and escalate in the times ahead. It is only prudent that steps are taken to protect lives and properties”, he added.
Read also:KNUST shut down; 3 students arrested after violent protest
Items destroyed
Mr. Boateng in what he termed as an unsolicited and unprovoked attacks, also presented an official breakdown of items destroyed as follows:
1. 30 vehicles belonging to staff of the university have been burnt.
2. The reception of the main administrative block, office of the dean of students, finance office and the offices of the university relations and security offices were demolished.
3. The official vehicle of the Dean of Student Affairs was destroyed.
4. 14 motor bikes of campus security officers have been vandalized.
5. Laptops, mobile phones, ladies’ handbag and the other items in offices which were broken into were ransacked.
6. Access and controlled gates were also destroyed.
Read also:KNUST chaos: NAPO meets management, students leaders today
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana