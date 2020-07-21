Ghana’s Covid-19 case count hits 28,430 with 153 deaths

Breaking: 2020 Ballon d’Or cancelled There will be no Ballon d’Or winner in 2020, with France Football announcing…

'Why our online wedding suits us just fine' "I want to look back 20 years from now and celebrate... Not because of…

2020 WASSCE begins today Three hundred and thirteen thousand, eight hundred and thirty-seven, 313,837,…

Coronavirus: WHO reports record single-day global increase in cases The number of new cases of coronavirus rose by almost 260,000 in 24 hours - the…