Ghana’s Covid-19 case count hits 28,430 with 153 deaths

The total number of COVID-19 infections recorded in Ghana has reached 28, 430.
This was after 763 new cases were recorded on Monday, July 20, 2020.
These new cases are from samples taken from the period from June 7 to July 16, 2020, according to health officials.
The update by the Ghana Health Service also indicated that five more persons have died out of Coronavirus bring the death toll to 153 within the same period.
24,901 persons have recovered/discharged leaving the number of active cases at 3,376.
The latest update from the Ghana Health Service shows that Greater Accra is still leading the national case count followed by the Ashanti, Western and Central Regions.
READ ALSO : COVID-19: Ken Ofori-Atta hints of an unemployment benefit programme
Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has also tested negative for COVID-19 after a voluntary test conducted on him last Thursday.
Mr. Maafo tested positive to the virus two weeks ago after coming into contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who disclosed Mr. Osafo-Maafo’s status at a news conference in Accra on Sunday said the Senior Minister is doing well from home.
“Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo you recall instructed us to announce his positivity to the country a couple of weeks ago. He has taken a voluntarily test again and he wants me to update you that his test on Thursday turned negative”.