Ghanaian Times demands interdiction of more Police officers in assault case

The Ghanaian Times Newspaper is demanding the interdiction of about five more policemen who were involved in the assault on some three journalists of the newspaper.
The demand of the Ghanaian Times comes after the Police administration interdicted three of the policemen who were part of the incident.
Senior Editor of the Ghanaian Times newspaper, David Agbenu said: "we welcome the interdiction that was not what exactly we were looking forward to and we hope that the appropriate punishment should be meted out to the policemen, it's a crime to attack another person and these officers deliberately assaulted journalists, for this instance they have to face the law, they were more than three, all of them should be sanctioned including the military officer who joined to beat them."
The Police in a statement signed by ACP David Eklu said the IGP has directed for the immediate interdiction of the three officers for their involvement in an alleged assault on journalists from Ghanaian Times on 14th March 2019.
The statement also directs the Accra Regional Crime Officer to take over the investigation of the case from the Ministries Police Station.
Statement from the police:
Policemen assault Ghanaian Times journalists
One policeman riding an unregistered motorbike hit the Ghanaian Times vehicle at about 8:45 am and sped off.
The police rider was said to have hit the left side of the front bumper and also broke the side mirror of the Nissan saloon car.
The pillion motor rider who was with the policeman reportedly saw what happened and tried to stop him, but the policeman later identified by Graphic Online as Sergeant Ebenezer Asiedu of the Accra Regional SWAT Unit rode off.
The Ghanaian Times driver chased and managed to block the policeman on the motor around Kinbu, a few metres away from the accident scene.
Malik Sullemana reportedly got off the vehicle and started filming the exchanges between the policeman and the Ghanaian Times driver and the policeman reportedly attempted to snatch the mobile phone but was not successful.
Angered by the development, the policeman was said to have punched Sullemana in the face, and blood gushed out of his nose.
Other police officers and a soldier in uniform who were on a patrol and chanced on the development, reportedly joined their colleague to assault Sullemana who said he was “pushed, kicked, slapped, punched, insulted and head-butted.”
Sullemana’s colleagues, Rahaman and Raissa Sambou Ebu were also heckled.
Raissa collapsed and was rushed to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital for treatment.
According to Sullemana, during the ensuing melee, Mrs Ebu collected his phone and gave it to the driver - Francis - for safekeeping.
He said the police insisted they needed the mobile phone and handcuffed and put him in a police vehicle and sent him to the Ministries Police Station and detained him for about four hours.
