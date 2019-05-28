GJA@70 launch : Media freedom does not mean Journalists don't have limitations - Ex Prez

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor says media practitioners cannot go about their duties without rules of engagement or limitations.
He made this known at the launch of 70th Anniversary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast in Accra.
According to him: ''Media freedom does not mean members of your profession or media houses can operate in the media landscape without any limitations or rules of engagements. That is why an association like the GJA will help curb the conduct of such members''.
The former President also indicated that some journalists have become tools and weapons to mislead, intimidate individuals in their line of duty
''Some members of the association have become susceptible through the airwaves and other media as tools and weapons to mislead, intimidate, defame, castigate, disrespect and even blackmail individuals and authorities at times. Consequently, bringing the reputation of individuals and security organizations have been ruined unjustly.''
Mr Kufuor, commenting on the death of a lead member of Tiger PI investigative team, Ahmed Suale said:'' Ahmed Suale's death gives a testimony that there are dangers in the profession''.
He further pointed out that the media is a critical watchdog institution and must be a respecter of the constitution in all its terms and purposes. Adding to that, he said the media cannot be exempted from the principles of the constitution.
The former President also urged journalists to contribute to enhancing democracy and good governance in the country.
Ghana Journalists Association (GJA)
The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is the umbrella organization to which all journalists in Ghana belong.
Founded in 1949, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has become the umbrella organization representing Ghanaian journalists. It is registered as a professional association and listed as one of several bodies on the board of the National Media Commission.
In its activities, GJA tends to achieve higher professional standards, to promote and defend press freedom and to create solidarity among Ghanaian journalists and with other journalists both in Ghana and abroad.
To realize these objectives GJA organizes educational programmes, workshops, seminars and lectures on issues relevant to media development and growth. The current President of the Association is Mr Affail Monney.
