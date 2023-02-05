Gonja overlord Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boressa I passes on

The overlord of the Gonja kingdom Yagbonwura Professor Suleman Tuntumba Boressa I is dead.
Confirming the news, the registrar of the kingdom Abutu Kapori said the king passed on at the Jakpa palace in Damongo in the early hours of Sunday 5 February 2023 after a short illness.
Born in 1933, the overlord was enskinned as the Yagbonwura of the Gonja kingdom in 2010. He was the president of the Savannah regional house of chiefs.
Yagbonwura Boressa I was the paramount chief of the Kusawgu traditional area before being elevated to rule the Gonja kingdom for the past 13 years.
The palace will announce arrangement for his funeral in the next few days, officials said. The body is expected to be taken to Nyangye, the traditional home of the Gonja kingdom before being laid to rest at Mankuma.
Yagbonwura Boressa I left behind three wives, 19 children and 90 grandchildren.