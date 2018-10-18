Gov’t imposes curfew on Drobo, Japekrom and 6 other communities after bloody clash

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has by an Executive Instrument imposed a curfew on Drobo, Japekrom and six other communities in the Jaman South Municipality of the Brong Ahafo Region, following a shooting incident that has taken two lives and injured several others
.
The curfew, which takes effect from today [Thursday, 18th October 2018], starts from 6:00pm to 6:00am each day, and will remain in force until further notice.
According to the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister-designate, Evans Opoku
He says this was one of the decisions taken after a meeting of the Municipal Security Council together with the REGSEC on the developments in the area.
In a press statement signed by the Minister of Interior, the government also called on the chiefs, elders and the people of the affected communities to exercise restraints and desist from all forms of provocation.
Police in the Brong Ahafo Region
Two persons have so far been confirmed dead, while 14 others are in critical condition over the incident which occurred on Wednesday.
The 14 people are currently on admission at the Sampa Government Hospital receiving treatment.