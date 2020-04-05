Gov't to absorb water bills of Ghanaians for the next 3 months

President Akufo-Addo has announced that the government will absorb the water bills of all Ghanaians for the next 3 months.
This means that citizens will not pay water bills for April, May and June.
The President made this announcement during an address to the nation on April 5, 2020.
READ ALSO: A decision to extend lockdown or not will be made this week - Prez. Akufo-Addo
"The Ghana Water Company Ltd and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply. Furthermore, Government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, i.e. April, May and June. All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilised to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities."
The President also urged the citizenry to observe all safety measures by constantly washing their hands and practising social distance as a way to help stop the spread of the disease.
This directive is to ease the burden on Ghanaians as the novel coronavirus has halted economic activities.
Meanwhile, Ghana's COVID-19 cases stand at 214 as at 0600GMT on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Six of the cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra Region while the remaining three were recorded in the Ashanti Region.
One of the patients who contracted the disease in the Greater Accra region, a 37-year-old woman, had no travel history, neither did she have any contact with another confirmed case.