A decision to extend lockdown or not will be made this week - Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that a decision to extend the 2 weeks partial lockdown will be made in the course of the week.
Residents of Accra and Kumasi are currently observing a 2 weeks partial lockdown and are just left with a week to finish.
The President in his address to the nation said a determination of the matter will be made in the coming week.
"National borders will be closed for another two more weeks. Data shows that this measure has significantly helped to contain the Coronavirus. Through the course of the coming week, the determination will be made as to whether or not to extend the two-week lockdown.
The President also announced that the country is about to enter the critical phase of the Covid-19 fight in the coming days.
He said the Ghana Health Service is due to receive test results of 15, 384 persons who have been identified through contact tracing.
"We are about to enter a critical phase of our fight in the coming week, as the Ghana Health Service is due to receive the results of some 15, 384 out of 19, 276 persons who had been reached through contact tracing."
Meanwhile, Ghana's COVID-19 cases stand at 214 as at 0600GMT on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Six of the cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra Region while the remaining three were recorded in the Ashanti Region.
One of the patients who contracted the disease in the Greater Accra region, a 37-year-old woman, had no travel history, neither did she have any contact with another confirmed case.