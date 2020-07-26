Gov't to convert UEW Kumasi campus into Univ. of Skills training and Entrepreneurial Devt

The Government has begun processes to convert the Kumasi campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) into the University of Skills training and Entrepreneurial Development.
The University will have the mandate of training teachers in practical skills and entrepreneurship.
A bill to allow for the conversion went through second reading in Parliament last Friday.
Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah says the move will ensure teachers are better trained with required skills.
"The proposed University will develop the level of awarding doctorate degree in technical training thereby providing the workforce with requisite skills. This will undoubtedly increase productivity and also reduced unemployment".
Both Majority and Minority Members of Parliament want the institution renamed after business magnate and NPP stalwart Nana Appiah Menka.
Lawyer Nana Akenten Appiah Menka was a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Minister of State in the Second Republic.
Mr Appiah Menka was an industrialist whose company, Appiah Menka Complex Limited, produced the Apino soap.
Mr Appiah Menka was also the Chairman of the Ashanti Oil Mills, Appiah Menka Complex Limited and Appiah Menka Plantations.
He passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at the age of 84 in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
Appiah-Menkah authored a book, which is both a biography and a compendium of local politics- The River In The Sea.