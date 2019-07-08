Government concerned about increasing attacks on Journalists

Government has expressed concern about the increasing reported attacks on journalists and suggestions that they may be related to their work.
Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in an interview with Citifm FM’s Bernard Avle on Monday 8th July 2019 in Accra condemned all forms of attack and assault on journalists and disclosed that government is working with media stakeholders to define a mechanism to better protect journalists.
Commenting on the recent Modenghana journalists’ incident, Mr. Nkrumah said government was expecting the Police to carry on with its investigation on both the alleged crime committed by the two men and claims of torture and abuse by National Security officers.
While commending journalists in the country for their contributions for nation building, the Information Minister also insisted that there is the need to define a proper mechanism for independently validating future claims to avert situations of contradictory reports while allowing for accurate classification of which issues qualify as attacks on journalists.