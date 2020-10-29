Govt uncertain when land, sea borders will reopen - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the government is doing an assessment over when to reopen Ghana's land and sea borders.
There have been calls by several Ghanaians for the government to reopen the land and sea borders.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah indicated that an assessment is ongoing to find out if it will be possible to make COVID-19 screening available across all the borders.
According to him, the outcome of the assessment would determine how soon President Akufo-Addo will allow the reopening of Ghana’s land borders.
“There is an assessment going on what it takes to ensure that there is adequate and reliable screening across all our borders and when the president is satisfied that the assessments pass the test, we will proceed to open our land borders.”
He noted that though some decisions taken by the government may be inconvenient, they have had to make them in the interest of Ghanaians.
“All the measures at easing restrictions are only done after we are sure that the risk of importation of spread can be contained. It is in that same spirit that this assessment is continuously ongoing. We acknowledge all the difficulties and discomforts we all of us have to go through as we fight COVID-19, but it is important that we protect ourselves.”
Ghana’s air, sea, and land borders were closed on Sunday, March 22, 2020, following an order by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
He subsequently reopened the air borders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, leaving the country’s land and sea borders closed.