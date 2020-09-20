Land and sea borders remain closed until further notice - Prez Akufo-Addo

Ghana's land and sea borders are to remain closed until further notice.
This was made known by President Akufo-Addo in his 17th COVID-19 address. The President in his 16th address announced the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport.
Many have already trooped in but each person undergoes a COVID-19 test at $150.
The President says even though Ghana has made massive progress in reducing the spread of the disease, our land and sea borders will still be closed.
"Private burials can be performed still a maximum of 100 people. Our borders by land and sea remain closed until further notice, beaches, cinemas, night clubs remain closed and all other institutions that have been cleared to function must still observe the COVID-19 protocols".
Ghana's borders were closed on Sunday, March 22, 2020, to fight the spread of the coronavirus.