Help restore police presence in Nkoranza - Bono Chiefs appeal to Akufo-Addo

The Bono East Regional House of Chiefs have made a passionate appeal to President Akufo-Addo to press upon the Ghana Police Service, to restore police operations in the Nkoranza township, which is also the district capital of the Nkoranza District in the Bono East Region.
The President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs Pimampim Yaw Kabrese V, made the request when he led a delegation of “Nananom” to pay a courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House today 30 August 2022.
“Mr. President, we are grateful for the improved peace and security we have been enjoying in the Bono East Region”.
“For the past four months, police services have been withdrawn by the police administration from the Nkoranza Municipality due to some misunderstanding that ensued between the police and section of the youth following the strange demise of Albert Donkor” Pimampim Yaw Kabrese V said.
“The absence of police services in the municipality have led to increase in criminal activities and have also disrupted economic activities”.
“Traders are afraid to go to Nkoranza to do business and this is causing huge loses to farmers as their produce are left to rot in their farms. Public servants and the general public live in a state of fear. We therefore, appeal to you to call the police administration to restore police services in the Nkoranza Municipality” the President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs said.
READ ALSO: Methodist, Presbyterian, Catholic University Colleges receive Presidential Charter
Full restoration
President Akufo-Addo, in response to the request, noted that his briefing from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare, indicated that the Police has not suspended all police operations in Nkoranza, except for charge office services.
“It is not the case that police services have been withdrawn completely from Nkoranza. According to the IGP, it is charge office duties in Nkoranza that have been withdrawn, that us, if you have an issue, instead of making a report there, you have to make a report in the adjourning community” President Akufo-Addo said.
President Akufo-Addo was however quick to add that the Chiefs and Elder of Nkoranza must do everything possible to address the issue of the youth taking the law into their own hands and attacking police facilities and establishments in the Nkoranza Municipality.
“What we want is that as soon as possible, we can have the police begin normal operations in Nkoranza. Attacking the Police station does not benefit anybody. Speak to the youth not to take the law into their own hands when tempers rise over issues in the region” Akufo-Addo noted.
Rice Production
The Nkoranza Chiefs in their submission, solicited for central government’s support for the region’s commercial rice production agenda.
According to Pimampim Yaw Kabrese V, “the strategy of the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council is anchored” on the President’s “vision to modernize agriculture to improve productivity and increase the income of our farmers”.
“As you are aware, the region is embarking on commercial rice production. So far, feasibility studies have been conducted and technical teams have also been formed for the project”.
“Nananom have agreed to release the rice valleys for this rice production. We need your support in realizing this objective as it has the potential to employ most of our youth, reduce rice importation and transform the existing rice production practices in the region” Pimampim Yaw Kabrese V said.
Support guaranteed
President Akufo-Addo in his response to this request indicated the Minister for Agriculture, Afriyie Osei Akoto, has been talking to him about same.
He added that whatever resources needed to support the efforts in the Bono East aimed at increasing rice production will be offered by his administration.
“It (assistance to the Bono East rice production agenda) is high up on the list for the Ministry of Agriculture” President Akufo-Addo said.