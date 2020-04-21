I'll give my all to help win fight against COVID-19 - Dr Oko-Boye

Newly appointed Deputy Health Minister Dr Bernard Oko-Boye has promised to give his all to help Ghana win the fight against COVID-19.
Dr Oko-Boye was vetted on April 15, 2020, and Parliament approved his nomination April 17, 2020.
He was sworn in on April 20, 2020, by President Akufo-Addo and he called on the public to support him to succeed.
At a short ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra, at which the President administered the Oaths of Office, Secrecy, Allegiance and Deputy Minister, to add his energy and talents to the work of government to ensure a robust health sector.
Dr Oko-Boye promised the President of his commitment to the fight against COVID-19 and said he will use all his expertise to ensure this turns out successful.
READ ALSO: Dr Oko-Boye approved by Parliament as new Deputy Health Minister
"I am going to give all my energy, strength and all I have learnt in the medical practice and public health to ensure that we succeed in this fight against COVID-19".
His appointment was hailed by many who believe he has all the requisite knowledge to help the Health Ministry which is currently under pressure due to COVID-19.
Dr Oko-Boye Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku was elected into Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 after he defeated the incumbent, Benita Okiti-Duah of the then governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Dr Oko-Boye until his appointment acted as the Board Chairman of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.