Dr Oko-Boye approved by Parliament as new Deputy Health Minister

Dr Bernard Oko-Boye is now the Deputy Health Minister after Parliament approved his nomination today April 17, 2020.
Dr Oko-Boye was vetted on April 15, 2020, and was waiting for an approval from the house to begin his tenure.
His approval was backed by both majority and minority members, this was after a report of the Appointment Committee was submitted to the house today by Joe Osei Owusu the First Deputy Speaker requesting his approval.
Dr Oko-Boye replaces Alexander Abban, who has now been appointed the Deputy Communications Minister, replacing Vincent Sowah Odotei who is also the MP for La Dadekotopon.
His appointment was hailed by many who believe he has all the requisite knowledge to help the Health Ministry which is currently under pressure due to COVID-19.
MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa wished Mr Oko-Boye well and charged him to do his best to help Ghana fight the novel Coronavirus.
“He is going to the Health Ministry at a defining moment in history…The entire nation is looking forward to the young doctor helping the nation find a solution…We can only wish Dr Oko-Boye well,”
After his nomination by the President, he said his first task was to be truthful with facts concerning COVID-19 in Ghana.
Dr Oko-Boye Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku was elected into Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 after he defeated the incumbent, Benita Okiti-Duah of the then governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).