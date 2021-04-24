"I’m not that strong" – Akuapem Poloo postpones presser

Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, after her release from the Nsawam Prison on Friday, May 23, 2021, has postponed indefinitely a planned presser, with her lawyers saying she was not in the right frame of mind.
The lawyers, together with Ms. Brown, were at the venue of the press conference but informed the journalists, who were gathered to hear from her for the first time since she was released on bail, that she was too feeble and was not in the right frame of mind to deliver an address.
“She is in our midst. She is out and is free at the moment. Unfortunately, for days now, she has not been able to eat well. She is trying to pull herself up and then hopefully she is going to be in good shape and possibly if there is any address of the sort, she will grant whatever interview she needs to grant to the public,” John Kwame Quayson, a member of her legal team said.
But in a feeble, shaky voice, Akuapem Poloo apologized to those gathered, indicating that she will speak when she gets in “good shape”.
“I am so sorry. You all know the ‘Poloo’ that you want to see [here today]. Please allow me to be in a good shape to address anybody I want to address. As you can see, I’m not that strong,” she said in her brief remark.
READ ALSO : Akuapem Poloo has lost weight, she'll address the media soon - Lawyer
Akuapem Poloo was handed a 90-day jail term for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her 7-year-old son in a nude photo she posted on social media last week.
Since the ruling was made, some people, especially showbiz personalities, have condemned the punishment meted out to her. They also signed a petition in a bid to have her freed.
Her lawyer, Andrew Vortia, had made a mitigation plea to ask for a more lenient punishment.
Mr. Vortia maintained that the custodial sentence slapped on his client was harsh.
“The mitigating factors in her favour are greater than the aggravating factors. When you consider this offence, it is not rape. It is not murder. It is a misdemeanour in which she could have been dealt with lightly,” he said.
Her lawyers failed to complete processes to secure her release on time on Thursday after she was granted bail of GHS80,000 with two sureties by the Criminal Division of the High Court.
After days, they completed the process today Friday April 23, 2021 and left the Nsawam prison.