John Kumah Commissions 50,000 capacity catfish pond and a Bridge in Ejisu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region and Deputy Minister-designate for Finance, John Ampontuah Kumah on Sunday, May 23 2021, commissioned 50,000 catfish pond in the first phase of a 100,000 catfish project under the Youth in Aquaculture programme in Adako Jachie, a suburb of the constituency.
The catfish project which is in partnership with So Good Fish Farms is projected to generate an annual turnover of two million Ghana cedis (GHC 2,000,000).
According to the MP, his support for the Youth in Aquaculture Programme forms part of his Ejisu Club 100 project that is geared towards supporting entrepreneurship initiative in his constituency.
“I believe this 50,000 capacity catfish pond we have started will lead to the development of several things in the community. It will create jobs and motivate the youth in Ejisu to take up aquaculture as a profession. As Member of Parliament, I will continue to support such initiatives,” he said.
The second phase of the project which involves the construction of an extra 50,000 capacity catfish pond is expected to begin soon as Mr. Kumah hopes to achieve food security and promote smallholder aquaculture and agribusiness in his constituency.
The Ejisu legislator also commissioned a bridge on the Saaman River. The bridge collapsed 53 years and had seen no rehabilitation works until John Kumah was elected as MP.
The bridge is expected to connect three communities in the Ejisu Constituency, Adako Jachie, Kokoobra and Okyerekrom, communities that had been greatly affected by the absence of the bridge.
The bridge was constructed with 100% support from the private sector.
Present at the commissioning were Chiefs of the three beneficiary communities, Nana Adako Jachiehene,Nana Kokoobrahene, Nana Okyerekromhene and people from beneficiary communities