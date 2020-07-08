KNUST SHS : Heavy police presence as students protest over death of their colleague 

There is heavy police presence at the KNUST Senior High School after students on Tuesday night demonstrated over the death of their colleague.
The students are accusing the school authority of leaving the boy, who complained of stomach upset unattended to for almost three hours in the care of his colleagues due to the fear of Covid-19.
Videos captured by some students of the KNUST SHS show the deceased groaning in pain supported by some of his colleagues on campus.
According to reports, the student died later at a health facility.
The death of the student did not go down well with his colleagues as they protest amid pelting of stones and breaking the windscreen of a saloon car which, the headmistress drove to the school.
“We were demonstrating because yesterday one of our mates was sick and he was left to his fate to survive on his own because of the fear of coronavirus. Nobody attended to him.
“He was ill, he wasn’t showing any signs since morning but later in the afternoon around 3 o’clock he started vomiting because he had some stomach ache,” one student recounted.
“Then we rushed him to the classroom blocks but it seems the teachers were only waiting for his parents to come so that they could take him to the hospital. He was there for close to three hours before his dad came to pick him up.”
According to the students, had the school’s authorities acted fast, the boy’s life would have been saved.
School authorities are yet to comment on the development.