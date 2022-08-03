Krobo enclave still in darkness as Energy Ministry sets up committee to mediate power supply tensions

The Energy Ministry says a committee will be set up to resolve the concerns of the people of Yilo Krobo, Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities and the Electricity Company of Ghana.
The decision was arrived at after a meeting with Traditional Authorities of the affected communities, the Energy Ministry, Member of Parliament for the area and the ECG on Tuesday.
“We’ve all agreed that a committee should be set up so that we can move forward from where we are now,” the Public Relations Officer of the Energy Ministry, Kwesi Obeng Fosu, said on Citi FM.
Mr. Fosu also stressed that there would be no compromise on the installation of prepaid meters, which has been a point of contention in the area.
The Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities have been without power for the past week.
The ECG has said power will only be restored to the Krobo enclave after challenges faced by its staff are addressed.
The Public Utility Workers Union has also directed its members with the ECG in the enclave to boycott work until their security situation improves.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that there were gunshots targeted at workers of ECG who were in the community to disconnect power from the main transformer which was serving a number of illegally connected homes in the area.
The power situation has taken a toll on homes, businesses and healthcare.
The Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Health Directorates have warned of a public health emergency if power is not restored to their districts.